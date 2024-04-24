"They’re all on steroids" - UFC bantamweight channels inner Nate Diaz reacting to Usman Nurmagomedov pulling out of title defense

UFC bantamweight contender Ricky Simon made a shocking accusation in light of Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov pulling out of his upcoming fight.

Nurmagomedov received a six-month suspension in November 2023 for testing positive for a banned substance. However, he claimed that the positive test was a result of prescription medicine.

Nurmagomedov's suspension ends soon and he was expected to defend his title against Alexander Shabliy in the headlining bout at Bellator Paris on May 17. However, the 26-year-old was forced to pull out of the fight due to an undisclosed injury. PFL confirmed that the flight would be rebooked soon.

The news was posted on ESPN MMA's Instagram.

Simon took to the comments section and leveled an allegation that Nate Diaz made popular in the MMA community:

"They're all on steroids."

Simon accused MMA fighters of using steroids

Following Usman's positive drug test last November, fans were outraged at the Nurmagomedov camp and Dagestani fighters and suspected rampant PED use.

Simon's reaction to the Bellator lightweight champion's withdrawal resonated with a similar sentiment. However, none of the claims made on social media were backed by evidence showing regular steroid use in the region or by Usman's team.

What caused Usman Nurmagomedov's positive drug test and suspension in 2023?

In November 2023, it was reported that Usman Nurmagomedov received a six-month suspension and a $50,000 fine from the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) for a failed drug test.

As a result, he was removed from the Bellator lightweight Grand Prix and his win over Brent Primus in October 2023 was overturned to No Contest. Nurmagomedov was not stripped of his title, though.

According to an ESPN report, CSAC executive officer Andy Foster said Nurmagomedov agreed to enter the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) as a condition to enter a settlement agreement with CSAC.

Nurmagomedov claimed in a lengthy Instagram post that the banned substance entered his body through a medicine prescribed by his doctor. The Dagestani fighter added that he was undergoing treatment before his fight but did not inform CSAC in advance. He concluded:

"I would like to note that the California state athletic commission conducted its own full investigation, where I provided all the necessary documents, doctor notes and medical certificates, thanks to which the period of my disqualification was reduced to 6 months, instead of longer suspensions accepted in such cases."

See Nurmagomedov's post below: