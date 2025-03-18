Ian Machado Garry recently voiced his frustrations as he believes he was snubbed when Jack Della Maddalena was awarded a welterweight title shot against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. The Irishman wasn't happy about the decision and believed he was the most deserving candidate.

Garry most recently fought Shavkat Rakhmonov in a title eliminator bout after Muhammad was forced to withdraw from his bout against the latter. Rakhmonov earned a unanimous decision and a very closely contested bout to earn a title shot but was unable to accept due to his injury.

In a video that was recently uploaded to his Instagram account, Garry addressed why he didn't receive a title shot against Muhammad at UFC 315. 'The Future' mentioned that he offered to step in and fight, but was turned down in favor of Della Maddalena:

"I had a chat with my agent and I rang him when I heard... About this news and I was livid, still am to this day. You know, I had a No. 1 contender's fight where the guy now has to get knee reconstruction and is out for a year... I'm not fighting for a world title because I'm coming off a loss and they're giving it to a guy who's been injured for a year and they think that's more exciting, but their wrong."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

Ian Machado Garry expresses interest in rematch against Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Machado Garry also expressed interest in a rematch against Shavkat Rakhmonov, who handed him his first career loss last December.

During the aforementioned video, Garry mentioned that his bout against Rakhmonov was close and wants an opportunity to avenge his loss in the future:

"In my mind, I was a takedown away from winning that fight and I would love to run it back one day and to avenge that loss and I'm excited to because I believe [Rakhmonov] is going to hold the belt one day. We said it, we both knew we would cross paths one day and I said that week on fight week, I believe me and Shavkat are going to meet each other far more than once."

Check out the official judges' scorecards for Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Ian Machado Garry below:

