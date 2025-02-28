  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Jack Della Maddalena unpacks his matchup with Belal Muhammad after the champion’s bold prediction: “I’ve fought people like him"

Jack Della Maddalena unpacks his matchup with Belal Muhammad after the champion’s bold prediction: “I’ve fought people like him"

By Liam Fresen
Modified Feb 28, 2025 12:40 GMT
Jack Della Maddalena (left) breaks down Belal Muhammad (right) and believes he will be too much for the champion [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Jack Della Maddalena (left) breaks down Belal Muhammad (right) and believes he will be too much for the champion [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Jack Della Maddalena will have his first crack at a world title when he faces Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10. The 28-year old is currently 7-0 in the promotion, with five wins coming via stoppage. The welterweight champion is also in fine form, having won 10 of his last 11 fights, with the other ending via no contest after an eye poke.

Ad

Della Maddalena is regarded as having some of the crispest boxing in the UFC, and of his total of 17 wins, 12 of them have come via knockout. But 'Remember The Name' is oozing with confidence ahead of their clash and recently shut down the striking skillset of the Australian.

Muhammad shared a strong prediction for fight night, dismissing the skillset of his opponent. The Perth native was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie, where he shared a preview of his title clash with the American, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think I've got more precision, accuracy, power, the whole lot. I think I've got more dog in me. I think he hasn't fought someone like me. I've fought people like him my whole career. He's never fought someone like me."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Catch Jack Della Maddalena's preview of his clash with Belal Muhammad below (2:40):

youtube-cover
Ad

Belal Muhammad has Jack Della Maddalena's "number," according to UFC veteran

UFC 315 will see Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena go to war for the welterweight title. It was expected that Shavkat Rakhmonov would face Muhammad next after the Kazakh fighter defeated Ian Garry in a title eliminator fight at UFC 310.

But Rakhmonov suffered an injury and was unable to commit to a date in May, meaning that Della Maddalena was awarded the title shot instead.

Ad

Ahead of the welterweight title clash in Canada, promotional veteran Geoff Neal was interviewed by James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, during which he previewed the clash between Muhammad and Della Maddalena.

Neal chose to side with 'Remember The Name' as the victor of the fight, saying:

"I think Belal's got his number, I've seen Jack gas out and make fights that he should be winning significantly harder. But he's not going to be able to get away with that with Belal. I feel like Belal is just going to smother him for five rounds."
Ad

Catch Geoff Neal predictinf Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena below (10:00):

youtube-cover

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी