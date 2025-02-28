Jack Della Maddalena unpacks his matchup with Belal Muhammad after the champion’s bold prediction: “I’ve fought people like him"

Jack Della Maddalena will have his first crack at a world title when he faces Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10. The 28-year old is currently 7-0 in the promotion, with five wins coming via stoppage. The welterweight champion is also in fine form, having won 10 of his last 11 fights, with the other ending via no contest after an eye poke.

Della Maddalena is regarded as having some of the crispest boxing in the UFC, and of his total of 17 wins, 12 of them have come via knockout. But 'Remember The Name' is oozing with confidence ahead of their clash and recently shut down the striking skillset of the Australian.

Muhammad shared a strong prediction for fight night, dismissing the skillset of his opponent. The Perth native was recently interviewed by MMA Junkie, where he shared a preview of his title clash with the American, saying:

"I think I've got more precision, accuracy, power, the whole lot. I think I've got more dog in me. I think he hasn't fought someone like me. I've fought people like him my whole career. He's never fought someone like me."

Catch Jack Della Maddalena's preview of his clash with Belal Muhammad below (2:40):

Belal Muhammad has Jack Della Maddalena's "number," according to UFC veteran

UFC 315 will see Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena go to war for the welterweight title. It was expected that Shavkat Rakhmonov would face Muhammad next after the Kazakh fighter defeated Ian Garry in a title eliminator fight at UFC 310.

But Rakhmonov suffered an injury and was unable to commit to a date in May, meaning that Della Maddalena was awarded the title shot instead.

Ahead of the welterweight title clash in Canada, promotional veteran Geoff Neal was interviewed by James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, during which he previewed the clash between Muhammad and Della Maddalena.

Neal chose to side with 'Remember The Name' as the victor of the fight, saying:

"I think Belal's got his number, I've seen Jack gas out and make fights that he should be winning significantly harder. But he's not going to be able to get away with that with Belal. I feel like Belal is just going to smother him for five rounds."

Catch Geoff Neal predictinf Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena below (10:00):

