“They really welcome everything” - Roberto Soldic says Doha’s incredible atmosphere made his redemption win even sweeter

For Roberto Soldic, the third time was the charm. After a rocky start in ONE Championship, the Croatian knockout artist finally got his hand raised on the global stage earlier this year - and he did it in style at ONE 171: Qatar.

The win was important, but the setting made it even more meaningful. Fighting in front of an electric Doha crowd, Soldic felt a different kind of energy. In a vlog posted by the UFD Gym after the event, Soldic talked about what the overall experience was like:

"The experience fighting in Doha, it was good," he said. "I [have been] a couple of times to Doha. Nice city, nice people, you know. They really welcome everything and every sport and I enjoy every moment of the fight week and the fight. It was quite nice. It was a nice experience."



“Keep forward now and try to learn” - Roberto Soldic reveals how he bounced back from rough start in ONE

Being straightforward with it, Roberto Soldic's ONE debut didn't go as planned. His first outing ended in a no-contest. Next, a stoppage loss. But instead of getting caught up in frustration or excuses, 'Robocop' made adjustments.

"The first fight and the fight after that, I was in a little bit of a rush," he admitted. "I tried to finish. That time, I was a little bit too comfortable. But I don’t want to talk about it much, it’s behind me. I just want to keep forward now and try to learn always, you know."

Make no mistake, anyone would get frustrated with that kind of outcome. But still, what's important is how he bounced back from those setbacks. And now, 'Robocop' is back on track and more dangerous than ever.

