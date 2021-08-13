"They been doing this s**t forever" - Josh Thompson reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov competed in more than 250 amateur sambo fights

Brian Ortega recently suggested that he’d like to fight, or at the very least compete in a grappling match against, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC veteran, former Strikeforce lightweight champion, and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime training partner Josh Thomson has now explained why Ortega wouldn’t fare well against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

On the Weighing In podcast, Thomson addressed the topic and stated:

“You listen to or read some of the interviews Dustin did. He said I’ve never faced anyone like that. I’ve never faced somebody like Khabib with the control, the takedowns, the strength. But it’s not strength. (Poirier) could not move.”

“And that’s what, when people talk to me about his (Khabib Nurmagomedov’s) abilities, I’m like, ‘You guys don’t understand’. He’s not on the bottom, but his sweep game is f**king one of the best’. The same thing with Islam (Makhachev); they’re very similar. They have a great X-guard sweep to get back to the feet. They’ve got a great hook sweep. It gets them back on top. They’re good in all those areas.”

“Like, Khabib’s got over 250 Sambo fights. You don’t think he has been working submissions since he was a damn kid – Leg locks, ankle locks, kneebars, all that s**t, armbars. They been doing this s**t forever. 250 amateur fights, John”, Thomson said, addressing his podcast co-host ‘Big’ John McCarthy. Thomson later added, “With Khabib, he’s got 250 Sambo fights and he’s what 29-0 (in MMA).” (*Video courtesy: Weighing In; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA, whereas Brian Ortega continues his quest for UFC gold

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s last fight was a second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. Nurmagomedov unified the UFC lightweight title with this win but announced his retirement immediately after the fight.

‘The Eagle’ revealed that his mother didn’t want him to continue his fighting career without his father by his side. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, legendary MMA coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020.

Khabib Nurmagomedov competed just once after his father’s death and then retired from MMA.

Meanwhile, Brian Ortega’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Chan Sung Jung at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie in October 2020.

Ortega is currently scheduled to fight UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 266 on September 25th, 2021.

