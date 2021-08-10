"They all say that" - Manny Pacquiao's trainer Buboy Fernandez responds to Errol Spence Jr's comment about wanting to retire Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao's best friend and trainer Restituto 'Buboy' Fernandez, commonly known as Buboy Fernandez, responded to Error Spence Jr.'s comment stating that he wanted to retire 'Pacman' from the sport.

"I do want to retire him" - Errol Spence Jr. told Morning Combat last Thrusday.

Restituto Fernandez responded to 'The Truth' while talking to FightHype.com saying :

"Everybody, all the opponents of Manny, they [all] say that but what Errol Spence said, [I respect] that, respect for that because we don't underestimate Errol Spence, his capabilities. He's a good guy. He has his own style, I know he [trained] hard for this fight, so you know..what he said, we [have] respect for that.

Watch the full video of Manny Pacquiao's trainer and friend Buboy Fernandez responding to Errol Spence Jr. with Fight Hype in the video below:

Manny Pacquiao will face Errol Spence Jr. on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the WBC, IBF, and vacant The Ring welterweight titles.

Manny Pacquiao is on a 3 fight winning streak and looks phenomenal for 42 years of age

The Filipino boxing legend has his eyes set on a monstrous challenge in Errol Spence Jr. Manny Pacquiao, the former eight-division champ, will look to achieve the unthinkable when he'll go guns-blazing against the undefeated American.

'Pacman' has recently been on a run since 2018 when he defeated Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner, and Keith Thurman. However, Pacquiao faces a different kind of challenge in Spence Jr. That said, the veteran pugilist seems to be in incredibly good shape for his upcoming fight, as was visible in a speed bag routine recently uploaded online.

The 31-year-old Spence, who seems to be in his prime, will bring his usual A-game and try to defend his WBC and IBF welterweight world titles against Pacquiao, who is now unsurprisingly past his prime at the age of 42.

Errol Spence Jr. has an impressive undefeated resume of 27-0 and will look to add one more to his tally on August 21. He has beaten the likes of Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia, Lamont Peterson, and Kell Brook among other great fighters.

Edited by Avinash Tewari