“They screwed up the ending” - Danielle Kelly disappointed with Jaime Lannister’s story in Game of Thrones

The final season of Game of Thrones was polarizing, to say the least, and Danielle Kelly is one of those who didn’t approve of some of the characters’ progression - or daresay regression - in the final arcs.

One character that the grappling phenom had a hard time comprehending was Jaime Lannister.

While Lannister started as one of the premier villains of the show, being part of the scheming Lannister house, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s character would become one of the most endearing figures in the series.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly said the show’s runners botched what was being built as Lannister’s development from being the pompous Kingslayer to becoming a loyal and trustworthy knight alongside Brienne of Tarth, the character that Gwendoline Christie played.

“I actually like Jaime Lannister, but [I think] they screwed up the ending really bad. I didn't like him and his sister [Cersei] during the early part of the show, because he was kind of like a bad guy. I think over time, he was changing," said Danielle Kelly.

The ONE Championship grappler added:

“I like the character development. I like how he was kind of, I don't know like he wasn't bad. He and Tyrion were brothers. I like both their characters and how they eventually kind of switch from being the bad guy to being decent characters, the good guys. Yeah, like some cool things like that. If I hadn't picked him, I'd probably pick, what's his name? The guy that is a bear [The Hound], would travel with Arya Stark. I don't know the guy's name, he was pretty funny. So he was like my top favorite too."

Lannister had one of the most enthralling arcs in the series and this made him among the favorites within the community. The eventual Lord Commander of the Kingsguard went through so much pain and suffering in the eight-season saga that fans quickly forged an affinity with Coster-Waldau’s alter ego.

Having his right hand cut off by Locke the mercenary, getting captured by Robb Stark, forming a relationship with Brienne, being an admirable older brother to Tyrion, and traveling with Bronn the sellsword made Lannister such a compelling member of the GoT universe.

Yet the final episodes seemed to have wasted all that breakthrough. Lannister still returned to the arms of his twin sister Cersei, who’s one of the vilest characters in the series, played by Lena Headey, and continued their incestuous affair.

Danielle Kelly prefers Game of Thrones over Lord of the Rings

There is always going to be a point of contention between pictures under a similar genre, and such is the case with Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones. The two fantasy giants have spin-off shows in The Rings of PowerHouse of the Dragon, respectively, both of which are streaming on different platforms.

Danielle Kelly, being an avid fan of the genre, admitted in the same interview with ONE Championship that she’s part of the Game of Thrones fandom and that is due to one big and fantastical reason.

“Dragons. And I like the character build-up. As [it was] a series, I think was longer than Lord of the Rings. But the timeline, I guess, or like the way they look is kind of similar. Game of Thrones is more intense, with a lot of things in the show. So that's what I like about it. And you get to see like, there's not really any happy ending with everyone,” said Danielle Kelly.

The Lord of the Rings franchise has been part of the showbiz zeitgeist since its trilogy of movies was released in the 2000s. Game of Thrones, however, exploded into the 2010s with eight seasons getting broadcast on HBO.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far