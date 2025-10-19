  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "They spelled Smesh wrong lol," "It's amazing" - Fans erupt as UFC Champion Khamzat Chimaev's tifo steals the show at ADNOC Pro League match

"They spelled Smesh wrong lol," "It's amazing" - Fans erupt as UFC Champion Khamzat Chimaev's tifo steals the show at ADNOC Pro League match

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Oct 19, 2025 03:32 GMT
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev's huge banner at a soccer match. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Khamzat Chimaev's tifo at an ADNOC Pro League match caught the attention of MMA fans all around the world. Many expressed their admiration for the reigning middleweight kingpin.

Ad

Al Wasl's fans took out a tifo inspired by Chimaev's notorious quote, 'Smesh,' with a large poster of his intimidating smile ahead of their United Arab Emirates Pro League match against Al-Nasr on Saturday at Dubai's Zabeel Stadium. They shared a photo on their Instagram account, writing:

''Like the last derby meetings, nothing new is mentioned and no old is repeated, this is how we started with a clear message. We break the opponent, and enter any derby to finish it, and do not wait for the whistle to start the attack, we fight until the last rumble and do not whistle the word "derby" because our ally is "victory". This is how we are, inside us something of [ @khamzat_chimaev ]. We don't know how to retreat and only master the language of attack, crushing in derby after derby.''
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''It's amazing.''

Another stated:

''They spelled Smesh wrong lol''

Other fans wrote:

''You have no opponent, Bratha.''
''RDR is no threat brudda .You’ll be the champ for a while like Merab''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ultras_junoon on Instagram]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ultras_junoon on Instagram]

Notably, Chimaev moved to the UAE in 2023 and became a citizen of the Arabian country earlier this year by receiving an official passport. 'Borz' then thanked the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continuous support.

Ad

As for the MMA scene, Chimaev dethroned Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 by displaying his dominant wrestling prowess throughout five rounds.

Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev's desire to win a second belt

Khamzat Chimaev is interested in moving up to challenge Alex Pereira for his light heavyweight title in a superfight.

In reaction to Chimaev's wish, Dricus du Plessis gave his thoughts during a recent appearance on the Fight Forecast:

''He's always had crazy callouts. Khamzat, there's no way he beats Pereira. I think Pereira right now is one of the greatest to ever do it in this sport or in any combat sport. He's a big guy. Even now at light heavyweight, he looked so big against Ankalaev, it was crazy. That's all hype. I don't think there's any realistic chance that ever happens.'' [4:50 of the interview]
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications