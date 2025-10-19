"They spelled Smesh wrong lol," "It's amazing" - Fans erupt as UFC Champion Khamzat Chimaev's tifo steals the show at ADNOC Pro League match

Khamzat Chimaev's tifo at an ADNOC Pro League match caught the attention of MMA fans all around the world. Many expressed their admiration for the reigning middleweight kingpin.Al Wasl's fans took out a tifo inspired by Chimaev's notorious quote, 'Smesh,' with a large poster of his intimidating smile ahead of their United Arab Emirates Pro League match against Al-Nasr on Saturday at Dubai's Zabeel Stadium. They shared a photo on their Instagram account, writing:''Like the last derby meetings, nothing new is mentioned and no old is repeated, this is how we started with a clear message. We break the opponent, and enter any derby to finish it, and do not wait for the whistle to start the attack, we fight until the last rumble and do not whistle the word &quot;derby&quot; because our ally is &quot;victory&quot;. This is how we are, inside us something of [ @khamzat_chimaev ]. We don't know how to retreat and only master the language of attack, crushing in derby after derby.''Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.One fan wrote:''It's amazing.''Another stated:''They spelled Smesh wrong lol''Other fans wrote:''You have no opponent, Bratha.''''RDR is no threat brudda .You’ll be the champ for a while like Merab''Check out more reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ultras_junoon on Instagram]Notably, Chimaev moved to the UAE in 2023 and became a citizen of the Arabian country earlier this year by receiving an official passport. 'Borz' then thanked the President of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his continuous support.As for the MMA scene, Chimaev dethroned Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 by displaying his dominant wrestling prowess throughout five rounds.Dricus du Plessis responds to Khamzat Chimaev's desire to win a second beltKhamzat Chimaev is interested in moving up to challenge Alex Pereira for his light heavyweight title in a superfight.In reaction to Chimaev's wish, Dricus du Plessis gave his thoughts during a recent appearance on the Fight Forecast:''He's always had crazy callouts. Khamzat, there's no way he beats Pereira. I think Pereira right now is one of the greatest to ever do it in this sport or in any combat sport. He's a big guy. Even now at light heavyweight, he looked so big against Ankalaev, it was crazy. That's all hype. I don't think there's any realistic chance that ever happens.'' [4:50 of the interview]