"They talk about t**tygate" - Israel Adesanya offers $3 million to find "concrete" proof of his steroid usage

In a recent media event leading up to his UFC 276 fight, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya said that he would give $3 million to anyone who could offer concrete evidence that he uses steroids:

"I mean when you are great they talk about t**tygate... They just need to find excuses to take away my greatness, and I understand that this is what people are supposed to do, so I let them... Look I will give $3 million to anyone who can ever have concrete evidence that I even know what the f**k I'm doing with steroids or how to take steroids. I promise you... $3 million that if you can find anyone who has concrete evidence that I have ever even purchased, touched or done any kind of performance-enhancing drugs."

Watch Israel Adesanya talk about steroid accusations below:

Adesanya was accused of steroid use after a swelling developed in his right pectoral muscle. In an interview with Ariel Helwani last November, the champion said that the lump was probably the result of him smoking weed.

The New Zealand fighter was recently awarded the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) jacket after achieving the milestone of 50 clean drug tests. 'The Last Stylebender' has never failed a USADA drug test in his career.

UFC @ufc



Congratulations to @Stylebender on his th clean test & perfect test history under the USADA program! Setting an example for athletes everywhereCongratulations to @Stylebender on histh clean test & perfect test history under the USADA program! Setting an example for athletes everywhere 👏Congratulations to @Stylebender on his 5️⃣0️⃣th clean test & perfect test history under the USADA program! https://t.co/pkLfcw7DVq

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, former bantamweight champion Max Holloway, former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm, and reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman are some of the other UFC stars who have achieved this milestone.

Israel Adesanya's upcoming fight

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to fight No.2-ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier in the upcoming UFC 276 event. The bout will mark the fifth time he will be defending his title.

Ironically, Cannonier, who started his UFC journey as a heavyweight, is getting his first UFC title shot in the middleweight division at the weekend's fight.

Both Adesanya and Cannonier are riding two-fight win streaks going into their July 2 fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Adesanya came out with two unanimous decision wins in his last outings against Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker at UFC 263 and 271, respectively.

Watch Israel Adesanya's post-fight interview at UFC 263 below:

In his last two fights, 'The Killa Gorila' trampled former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum and No.5-ranked middleweight Derek Brunson.

In a recent UFC press event, 'The Last Stylebender' predicted the fight to end in a violent knockout, much like his fight with Paulo Costa.

Cannonier, in a recent interview with Submission Radio, stated that a well-rounded game was the only way to secure a win over the dominant champion.

Watch Cannonier's full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far