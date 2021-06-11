How did Israel Adesanya get gynecomastia?

Israel Adesanya reportedly developed gynecomastia due to excessive marijuana consumption. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Israel Adesanya said that the visible lump in his pectoral muscle might have been caused due to him smoking too much marijuana.

“My pituitary gland was checked, hormone levels are fine, estrogen and testosterone. Yesterday we had an ultrasound and a mammogram. I had one for the first time. To be honest it might have just been unhealthy living a little bit. Like smoking weed, that’s what the doctor from the UFC said. He said I need to stop but I’m not stopping, I’m just going to slow down on the smoking weed.”

You can watch the whole interview below:

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya knocked out Paulo Costa at UFC 253 to retain his title. But, apart from his impressive performance, it was 'The Last Stylebender's right pectoral muscle that caught the attention of the MMA community all around the world. There appeared to be a lump on Adesanya's right pec before and during the fight.

Although there is no conclusive evidence, people claimed it to be gynecomastia, a condition that can cause swelling in male breast tissues. It can be caused by alcohol and drug consumption and also by taking steroids.

Upon seeing this, many accused the middleweight champion of being a cheater and a steroid user.

In a previous interview with Helwani, Israel Adesanya flat-out denied the accusations of taking steroids.

""F--- no! F--- No! I'm not one of those people who needs a crutch... skills pay the bills."

The 31-year-old did not find it surprising to see people accusing him of being a steroid user after his fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 253.

"You know that Ariel with a performance like I've had, I would think I was on f-----g steroids too."

You can watch the interview below:

Israel Adesanya will take on Marvin Vettori in the UFC 263 main event

Israel Adesanya is set to defend his UFC middleweight title for the third time against Marvin Vettori. It will be a rematch as the first fight ended with Adesanya getting a split decision victory over the Italian fighter.

Since their first encounter, both fighters have grown significantly and gone on amazing runs in the UFC. It will be interesting to see how the rematch will play out at UFC 263.

If the pre-fight press conference is anything to go by, fans can expect fireworks inside the octagon.

Who do you see walking away with the "W" at the main event of UFC 263? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Avinash Tewari