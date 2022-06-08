"They aren't testing like this overseas" - Aljamain Sterling reacts after being tested twice by the USADA in about two weeks

Aljamain Sterling recently took to Twitter to state that USADA isn't testing foreign fighters as frequently as they are testing American fighters.

'Funkmaster' wrote that he has been tested twice by USADA in a span of two weeks. The UFC Bantamweight Champion jokingly added that USADA loves him. He then went on to speculate whether fighters overseas are being tested as regularly as him.

Here's what the 32-year-old wrote on his Twitter account:

"USADA loves me. Got tested again in about 2 weeks time span. They aren’t testing like this overseas, I bet you that. Still winnin tho!"

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA USADA loves me. Got tested again in about 2 weeks time span. They aren’t testing like this overseas, I bet you that. Still winnin tho! USADA loves me. Got tested again in about 2 weeks time span. They aren’t testing like this overseas, I bet you that. Still winnin tho! 💯

Sterling is coming off a win against Petr Yan in his last fight at UFC 273. It was a rematch between the duo. 'Funkmaster' used his wrestling to grind out a decision in his favor and remain the champion of the 135 lbs division of the UFC.

He won the belt at UFC 259 in a rather controversial manner in his first fight against Yan. 'No Mercy' landed an illegal knee during the fourth-round of the clash and was disqualified in the process.

Sterling received criticism from fans across the internet leading up to their second fight. However, he proved his championship mettle with a win at UFC 273.

Who is next for Aljamain Sterling in the UFC?

Aljamain Sterling has been going back-and-forth with TJ Dillashaw for a while now. The former champion is looking to earn another shot at the title that he never lost. Dillashaw made a successful return to the octagon when he defeated Cory Sandhagen via decision.

Sterling has also been trading verbal jabs with Henry Cejudo lately. The former two-division champion announced retirement from MMA after his UFC 249 win against Dominick Cruz. However, he is contemplating a return to the octagon and wants to fight 'Funkmaster' for the belt upon his comeback.

That being said, Cejudo is not an active competitor at the moment. Dillashaw might be the more likely contender for Sterling to fight next.

A third fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling looks certain to happen at some point in time. However, Yan, the former bantamweight champion, might just have to get a win or two to get another crack at the title.

