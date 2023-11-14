“They both took on some bangers” - Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi exchange fiery blows in heated sparring session in gym, fans react

Fans recently weighed in after footage surfaced online featuring Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi exchanging fiery blows in a heated sparring session.

Happy Punch took to their X account to post a sparring video of the YouTuber-turned-boxer and former Bellator competitor. The pair, by the looks of it, weren't holding back as they landed heavy strikes. It was an entertaining sparring session as the former foes brought the best out of each other, which could lead to continued development.

Happy Punch wrote:

"Salt Papi and Anthony Taylor didn’t hold back in the gym last night"

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the video and shared their thoughts on Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi basically having their rematch in a boxing gym rather than an arena.

They mentioned that the YouTuber-turned-boxer looked different since dropping more weight and complimented him for training with the former Bellator competitor, whom he had previously lost to, writing:

"Salt Papi sparring with the person he just lost to should show you all that combat sports isn't just all about winning and losing but it's about getting better fight by fight and learning from your defeats. Goat activity." [@ggue203 - X]

"AT looks way heavier than Papi here" [@ManMadeWRLD - X]

"They both took on some bangers of shots" [@Sebastrigol - X]

"Papi needs to go back to his natural weight...Slim destroyed his remaining ego...I feel like this version of Papi looks sick and weak, as if he gave up hope, even if he rematched Josh Brueckner today he would lose." [@isra126449 - X]

"Why is Salt taking powerful shots to the head after just being knocked out a month ago?" [@creator3899 - X]

"damn AT took of the head guard like a real G" [@jimmyccle - X]

Fans react to sparring video

It will be interesting to see whether Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi continue to train together as the sparring could be helpful for their respective careers.

When did Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi fight?

Anthony Taylor and Salt Papi are no strangers to each other as they fought in the squared circle at a Misfits Boxing event this past May.

There were some entertaining moments throughout the fight, but 'Pretty Boy' dictated the pace of the fight and earned a unanimous decision win over the YouTuber-turned-boxer. It was significant as Salt Papi was handed his first career loss since making the move to influencer boxing.

Expand Tweet

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates