"They trynna bully my kids" - Jermall Charlo sets sights on Canelo Alvarez after brother Jermell's loss causes backlash

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez's latest win against unified light middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo is causing troubles for the losing boxer's nephews.

Jermell Charlo's brother Jermall Charlo, WBC middleweight titleholder himself, revealed in an Instagram live that his kids were on the receiving end of their uncle's loss to Canelo Alvarez.

He said:

“My kids hating to go to school right now cause they don’t wanna go to school cause everybody keep tryna bully them because their uncle lost. That’s crazy! They tryna bully my kids and all this, because their uncle fought and you know, he lost, like come on man.”

Jermall Charlo added that he would instruct his kids to hit back at any bullies while hilariously beefing with fans who assumed he was drunk on the livestream. Charlo also called out Canelo Alvarez to a fight.

“No, we have lemonade. We got lemonade. What y’all talking about? We drinking lemonade. We ain’t having no drink. Y’all stupid a*s, shut your dumb a*s up. He drunk, that’s all y’all gonna get, that’s the only way y’all could try to f**k with me because y’all think I’m drunk. No, dumbass, I’m just enjoying a night with my kids, ain’t nobody but my family here. Y’all weak. Anyone of y’all kids touch my kids, I’mma tell my kids to go ahead and snap on y’all. Pop, snap on them, they get to tweaking. Snap on them. Canelo, what’s up n****, if you hear me, I’ll see you soon.”

Oscar De La Hoya blasts Jermell Charlo for poor showing against Canelo Alvarez

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya was not a big fan of Jermell Charlo's showing in his headliner act against Canelo Alvarez.

In a video uploaded to social media, De La Hoya claimed that Charlo was only in the fight for the money and was an easy win for the Mexican stalwart.

“Canelo-Charlo, super boring fight. I mean he just showed up for a paycheque. Canelo, obviously like I said, on quicksand throwing bombs. He won easy. But anyway, look, if we want boxing to survive, if we want boxing to thrive, we need superfights like, all the time. Fighters must fight each other, we have to come together."

De Lay Hoya also called on other prominent promoters to band together and book high-profile superfights to raise the entertainment value of boxing matchups.

