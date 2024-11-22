“They are using him” - Ariel Helwani accuses Dana White of aiding Donald Trump further his political agenda at UFC 309

Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani alleged that UFC president Dana White was using US President-elect Donald Trump to further his political agenda. Helwani recently had MMA veteran and analyst Chael Sonnen over in his show and discussed why the newly elected US president attends UFC events, even getting his entrance as if he's a key attraction.

To Sonnen, the whole thing was only because White is close friends with Trump, and the latter has been an MMA fan since the beginning. To Helwani, there's more to this than mere pleasantry between friends.

Trending

During the "On The Nose" segment of The Ariel Helwani show, the MMA journalist answers some fan questions, where one fan had an interesting point. At UFC 309, Trump walked out to the arena with the new director of National Intelligence (Tulsi Gabbard), head of HHS (Robert F. Kennedy), head of the Department of Government Efficiency (Elon Musk), Speaker of the House (Mike Johson), and the president elect's kids.

Saying that this wasn't a political move by Dana White and Donald Trump is "absurd", according to the fan. It's using sports as political propaganda.

To this, Helwani replied:

"That's essentially what I'm getting at. It's a lot. We have never seen this before in North American sports... He is a former and soon-to-be current president getting this type of treatment. It's one thing to have him in the stands and saying hello to everyone... This is completely different. He's getting a vide package, a walkout, music."

He further added:

"It's all political. It was political to bring him out for the past year. And kind of use the UFC as a lane in the campaign trail...But I do understand why the UFC does [this]. It a huge coup for them. The leader of the Free World is a noted UFC fan and is choosing to routinely appear at their events and use them while they're using him. It's a mutually beneficial relationship. I get it."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments on Dana White and Donald Trump here:

Expand Tweet

Ariel Helwani on Donald Trump appearing with Dana White at UFC events

Helwani claims that Dana White and the UFC are using Trump to propel their popularity - and vice versa. However, he isn't necessarily against this notion. He's just stating facts and pointing out something that is, to his eyes, quite obvious and interesting.

Helwani said:

"Can we not be grown-ups and talk about these things? Or is it all like, if you bring it up you're all like '[makes screaming noise] You're a hater! You're a snowflake!' We're just talking. It's interesting. This is a thing that happens in our sport that doesn't happen in any other sport - including boxing...It's just fascinating and people are paying attention."

Helwani then said that he thinks there is "a very strong case to be made" that Dana White, the UFC, and MMA commentator Joe Rogan helped propel Trump to win the US election. Again, the popular MMA journalist insists that he's not providing commentary - he's just stating facts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback