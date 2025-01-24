“They’ve taught me so many things” - Johan Ghazali thankful for time at Superbon Training Camp

Johan Ghazali enlisted the aid of a handful of Muay Thai icons when he shifted his training from Rentap Muaythai Gym in Malaysia to Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok.

The fiery flyweight hopeful worked with legendary figures in 'the art of eight limbs' for the past few months, looking to take his skills to the next level.

Among the most recognizable veterans who guided Ghazali were former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus, and renowned Trainer Gae, among others.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Ghazali gave credit to these individuals.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Jojo' said:

"It has helped me so much, even after the first or two weeks, I already learned so much from these guys, Nong-O, Superbon, Petchtanong, and Trainer Gae, there’s so many great fighters around me. I learn so much every single day. They’ve taught me so many things, which involved my own style and how to change my style. From punches, elbows, kicks, and everything…it’s just been a dream come true working with these killers."

Johan Ghazali set to face fierce Colombian flyweight Johan Estupinan at ONE 170

Johan Ghazali will get the chance to showcase what he learned at Superbon Training Camp this weekend when he takes on Johan Estupinan.

The two throw down at the stacked ONE 170 card, which will broadcast live from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, Jan. 24.

Fans in North America can catch all the action for free via watch.onefc.com. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.