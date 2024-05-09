"They wanna pay to watch the Hitman" - Liam Harrison wants to showcase his vintage form when he returns at ONE 167

Muay Thai legend 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is adamant about putting on a dramatic show for the fans when he returns at ONE 167 this June 7.

In 2022, Harrison suffered a nasty knee injury during his world title challenge against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1.

This led to a lengthy layoff as he had to recover from the injury and its subsequent surgery.

Obviously, he'll never get those two years back and since he's so close to retirement, Harrison is solely focused on entertaining the fans with massive fights, while he still has enough juice left.

As his comeback fight against Japanese stalwart Katsuki Kitano draws near, the 'Hitman' explains where the motivation comes from after enduring months of rehab so close to the end of his career.

In an interview clip he shared on Instagram, Harrison said:

"I love doing it, and I think I've still got a little bit more to give. People pay money to watch me fight. They wanna see exciting fights, explosive, lots of action, they wanna see knockouts, knockdowns, drama, that's what they expect and I still think I can provide that."

He continued to add:

"The moment that I don't think I can provide people with the knockouts, the drama, the excitement and stuff, then I'll call it a day, because people don't wanna pay attention to watch a watered down version of myself, they wanna pay to watch the 'Hitman,' they wanna see the guy who knocks people out, gets knocked down, gets back up and then still comes back into the fight. That's what they wanna see."

ONE 167 goes down at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in Canada and the US.

"Slinging my mates on the floor" - Liam Harrison shows off his legendary Muay Thai skills against fellow training partners

As Liam Harrison prepares for his Muay Thai clash against surging star Katsuki Kitano, he's having a great time showing off his mad skills against his younger peers inside the Bad Company gym.

Harrison is by far one of the most influential martial artists in the world right now. Lots of young fighters look up to him and seek his wisdom in regard to how they approach life as full-time fighters. They are also hungry to learn a few Muay Thai tricks while they're at it.

This week, the 'Hitman' happily obliged by knocking them down to the ground. On Instagram, Harrison uploaded his recent "tutorial" with the caption:

"Wouldn't be a bank holiday without slinging my mates on the floor."