“He looked good” – Liam Harrison expects ‘very talented’ Liam Nolan to have a big year in 2024

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Liam Harrison recently spoke about his fellow British fighter Liam Nolan's rise in the ONE Championship ranks. At ONE Fight Night 18 earlier this year, the talented southpaw produced an electrifying performance in a unanimous decision win over Ali Aliev.

Speaking to Sky Sports on YouTube, Harrison said of 'Lethal' Liam Nolan:

“I think he's very very talented, Liam [Nolan]. I like watching him fight. He's just a really pleasant young man as well. He's very very talented. I actually think he can fight a lot better than he did on that show [at ONE Fight Night 18]. I know you were excited that he was on Sky Sports and I think he held back a little bit early. But he came into it in round three, though, and he started to really unload and he looked good.”

With back-to-back wins in ONE Championship and a stamp of approval from Liam Harrison, who is a veteran of more than two decades, the sky's the limit for Liam Nolan.

Liam Nolan set to make a quick turnaround at ONE Fight Night 19 against Nauzet Trujillo

A little over a month after his bout with Aliev, Nolan is once again set to return to action at ONE Fight Night 19. On February 16, 'Lethal' will make a quick turnaround to do the square dance against Nauzet Trujillo in a three-round Muay Thai contest.

Trujillo presents an interesting challenge for the southpaw Nolan. The fighting Spaniard has an out-of-the-box style with lightning-quick speed. This set of skills helped him put on a great fight in his ONE debut despite losing against Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong in August last year.

Watch Trujillo look to find redemption when he steps up to Nolan at ONE Fight Night 19, which will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.