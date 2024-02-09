“Looking forward to seeing where he goes from here” – Liam Harrison excited to see Liam Nolan leave his mark in ONE

Multi-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison sees plenty of potential brewing from the United Kingdom.

In 2023, two athletes from the region looked practically unstoppable and rose to prominence with a couple of heart-stopping performances on the global stage of ONE Championship.

It was the Jonathan Haggerty show throughout the previous calendar year as the Englishman went from top contender to two-sport king with blistering knockouts over Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade.

Apart from the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king’s success, Nico Carrillo shot to the No.1-ranked spot off three stellar displays at ONE Friday Fights.

‘King of the North’ debuted with a third-round TKO of Furkan Karabag before leaving ONE veteran Nong-O and Muangthai flat on the canvas in the second half of the year.

In January, Liam Nolan returned to action after spending 2023 on the sidelines and continued where his fellow UK strikers left off.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Liam Harrison took his hat off to Haggerty and Carrillo, saying that a match between the two looks unavoidable.

Liam Harrison also gave credit to Nolan and feels that the Londoner is poised to make it big in 2024.

‘Hitman’ said:

“He's bounced back since that [loss to Sinsamut Klinmee], and he's back in winning, winning ways now, so yeah. I'm looking forward to seeing where he goes from here. He’s a massive talent, and I think he’s got it to move up.”

Watch Liam Harrison's full interview here:

Liam Harrison will watch closely when Nolan returns at ONE Fight Night 19

After completing his comeback trail against Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12, Liam Nolan returns to the global stage to face Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai affair at ONE Fight Night 19.

The 26-year-old hopes to use this match as a stepping stone to a rematch with Sinsamut, which could unlock his ambitions of challenging for 26 pounds of gold.

However, Trujillo is no easy assignment by any means. The Spanish slugger’s dynamic fight style was on show in his promotional bow.

Although he slipped to a unanimous decision loss to Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, the Fight Club Moi Rui and Susi Team affiliate has power for days to leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a huge upset on February 16.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime.