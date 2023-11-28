“They’re both in their prime” – Liam Harrison explains why Nico Carrillo vs Jonathan Haggerty will make perfect sense

Liam Harrison believes if Scottish standout Nico Carrillo can come out on top in his return to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 46, he will have earned himself an opportunity to challenge reigning bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

However, leaving the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand will be much easier said than done as Carrillo is scheduled to square off with one of the most dangerous men in the art of eight limbs, Nong-O Hama.

They will meet on December 22 with the ‘King of the North’ looking to build off back-to-back wins over Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK Saenchai.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Liam Harrison suggested that if Nico Carrillo leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with his hand raised, he will have earned his shot at Jonathan Haggerty.

“If Nico wins then let him and Haggerty fight,” Harrison said. “They're both in their prime, they're both 26-25 years old, and it’ll be an incredible fight.”

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 46 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on December 22.

Liam Harrison focused on an all-British showdown with ‘The General’

Liam Harrison is one big win away from getting back into the title picture and potentially setting the stage for ONE Championship’s biggest all-British clash.

After suffering a devastating injury in his first ONE world title opportunity at ONE on Prime Video 1, ‘Hitman’ is ready to get back into the swing of things and once again earn a shot at 26 pounds of ONE gold.

“Because the boss said if I get myself back from injury I'll put you straight back into it,” Harrison said during an appearance on the Caffeine & Canines podcast. “I had to win one more fight and then he said I'll put you straight back in for that title fight.”

But first, Liam Harrison will have to get past a heavy-handed test when he welcomes former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker to the art of eight limbs.

Harrison vs. Lineker is scheduled to go down at ONE Fight Night 18 in January. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.