“They want to see me fight again” - Petchtanong Petchfergus thanks fans for powering him to victory in comeback fight

Former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Petchtanong Petchfergus of Thailand put together an explosive performance at ONE Friday Fights 68 last weekend, in an emotionally charged return to action.

The 38-year-old returned to the ONE Championship ring against fellow former ONE world champion 'The Baby Face Killer' Alaverdi Ramazanov, winning via second-round technical knockout in front of a raucous crowd at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Following the contest, Petchtanong took the time out to thank his legions of fans for the continued support, even as he sat on the sidelines for over a year.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Friday Fights 68 post-fight interviews, the 38-year-old Thai star said:

"I want to thank all the fans for all the support they have given me. It seems like, since probably a long time ago, until today that they have sent me a lot of messages that they want to see me in the ring again. They want to see me fight again. They want to see me be in the ring and smile from the victory. So thank you for that. It was really a great thing to receive."

Needless to say, Petchtanong looked as impressive as ever, and is back to reclaim his lost glory in ONE Championship.

Petchtanong Petchfergus admits win over Alaverdi Ramazanov was anything but easy: "It was a bit tricky to predict his timing"

Despite his second-round TKO triumph over 'The Baby Face Killer' Alaverdi Ramazanov, Thai star Petchtanong Petchfergus says his victory was far from a walk in the park.

The 38-year-old veteran told ONE Championship:

"It was very difficult. It was a bit tricky to predict his timing. And he's very fast, and I know that I was able to control the game when I felt that he was a bit tired, he was starting to feel exhausted, and he started getting slower in order to run away and to dodge the weapons."

