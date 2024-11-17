"They both winning", "My parlay about to hit" - Fans react to Jon Jones and Charles Oliveira praying together ahead of their UFC 309 fights

MMA fans recently expressed their opinions after witnessing Jon Jones and Charles Oliveira praying together before their UFC 309 fights. The video also showcased a third person in the praying huddle, potentially one of Jones's or Oliveira's teammates.

Jones is scheduled to take on the former heavyweight champ, Stipe Miocic, at the main event of UFC 309. This encounter will also mark his first heavyweight title defense fight. Jones claimed the UFC heavyweight gold in his previous encounter at UFC 285, with a dominant victory over Ciryl Gane.

On the other hand, Oliveira's last encounter at UFC 300 ended in a loss. The Brazilian also got removed from the lightweight title shot race after his split decision loss against Arman Tsarukyan.

A recent tweet from @ChampRDS showcased both Jones and Oliveira offering their prayers before their UFC 309 encounters, irrespective of how their previous fights ended.

Fans were amused to see Oliveira and Jones praying to the Lord with a true heart. One of them commented,

"They both winning"

Others penned:

"My parlay about to hit"

"Winning duo tonight"

"Easy W’s for the both of them"

Check out some more comments:

Fan reactions to @ChampRDS's tweet. [Screenshot Courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Jon Jones's victory would get him into an unwanted situation

Jon Jones is seemingly trying to avoid the current interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall's callout for a title unification bout since the beginning of this year. However, in the pre-UFC 309 press conference, Dana White clarified that the victor of the Jones vs. Miocic fight must take on Aspinall next.

"The winner [of the Jones vs. Miocic fight at UFC 309] should absolutely fight Tom [Aspinall]."

Check out Dana White's comments below (08:50):

Jones's victory at UFC 309 would mean he would have to lock horns against Aspinall next, whom he has been avoiding for so long. But he also has options to evade the fight against Aspinall. Jones will either have to declare retirement after winning his UFC 309 fight, or he will have to relinquish his UFC heavyweight gold to stay away from Aspinall.

