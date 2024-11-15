Dana White lays down condition for making Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira, also states how Tom Aspinall could become undisputed champion after UFC 309

Dana White recently clarified the conditions which, if fulfilled, can lead to the materialization of the match-up between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones. Currently, Jones and Pereira have a common objective, but White also mentioned how the interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, can also get his aspirations fulfilled.

Jones has showcased his affinity towards a fight against Pereira multiple times. But he also stands as the current heavyweight champ, which makes him the primary target for Aspinall.

Jones has turned a deaf ear to Aspinall's callouts for a title unification bout and continued pushing for a fight against Pereira. But White recently detailed that Jones must fight Aspinall as per the UFC's trend if he manages to defend his title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

White's words may have been enjoyable for Aspinall, as it could mark the end of his wait for the title unification bout. But they also put a sign of uncertainty on Jones and Pereira's wish to face each other inside the octagon.

However, in his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, White also revealed the condition that Jones needs to fulfill in order to get a fight against Pereira. A tweet from @ChampRDS highlighted his words:

"If Jon Jones retires on Saturday, Tom Aspinall would be the heavyweight champion.... [But] if he [stays] and beats Tom Aspinall [in the title unification fight], then yes, I would do the Alex Pereira fight."

Jon Jones recently mentioned that Tom Aspinall isn't on Alex Pereira's level

Jon Jones is currently focused on creating an awe-inspiring legacy with wins over noteworthy faces and former champions in the UFC. The Rochester native also dismissed Tom Aspinall's credit and labeled him as just another exciting fighter.

On the other hand, Jones always counted Alex Pereira as a worthier rival due to the accolades he has earned in UFC. At the UFC 309 media day, Jones reiterated his point once more by saying that Aspinall and Pereira weren't on the same level.

"Alex Pereira is the only fight, right now, that makes sense to my legacy...At the end of the day, Pereira is worth risking it for me...He [Aspinall] just doesn't have the titles. He can have the high finishing rate, but he doesn't have titles. It only makes sense to fight someone on your level, and Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira are not on the same level..."

Check out Jon Jones's comments below (01:40):

