Jon Jones asserts Alex Pereira and Tom Aspinall "are not on the same level", explains why 'Poatan' fight is worth risking his stellar resume 

Jon Jones has doubled down on his desire to face Alex Pereira next, despite calls from Tom Aspinall and a majority of MMA fans that he face the interim heavyweight champion instead.

'Bones' is currently set to defend his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 this weekend. The pair will headline the event that takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Meanwhile, Aspinall will serve as the back-up fighter.

Trending

Since Jones' clash with Miocic was announced, it has been faced with major criticism. The pair were originally meant to face off last November, however, an injury forced Jones out of the fight. In his then year-long absence from the octagon, Aspinall was crowned the interim heavyweight champion when he defeated Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295.

Aspinall has since been calling for a unification bout against Jon Jones, but the UFC instead rebooked the 37-year-old against Miocic. With many now expecting the winner to go on to face the Mancunian, Jones has once again dismissed the idea and is instead keen on facing light heavyweight champ Alex Pereira instead.

Speaking at the UFC 309 media day this week, Jones then outlined why, in his opinion, Pereira is worth facing over Tom Aspinall. He said:

"Alex Pereira is the only fight, right now, that makes sense to my legacy...At the end of the day, Pereira is worth risking it for me...He [Aspinall] just doesn't have the titles. He can have the high finishing rate, but he doesn't have titles. It only makes sense to fight someone on your level and Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira are not on the same level.."

Check out Jon Jones' comments here (1:40):

Dana White weighs in on potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall bout

Although Jon Jones has played down the idea of facing Tom Aspinall and even hinted he could soon retire, Dana White isn't so sure fans should believe everything 'Bones' says.

At the UFC 309 media day, the UFC CEO spoke to Aaron Bronsteter of Sportsnet, where he was asked for his thoughts on Jones' future. According to White, despite what Jones has said, he can't see a world where the 37-year-old isn't actually interested in facing Aspinall. He said:

"I know how this guy [Jon Jones] operates. If he goes in and he wins on Saturday night, he'll disappear. You won't hear from him, you won't whatever and then once that competitive spirit starts to bubble again, he will reach out. I cannot see him not wanting to fight Tom Aspinall."

Check out Dana White's comments here (1:20):

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback