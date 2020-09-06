Thiago Moises vs Jalin Turner removed from UFC Vegas 9 main card

Following the removal of Kevin Natividad from tonight's UFC Vegas 9 card opener, the lightweight bout between Thiago Moises and Jalin Turner, which was also scheduled for the main card, has been called off as well.

According to an initial report from Combate, the main card lightweight bout which was set to undergo at the UFC Apex at tonight's event was canceled due to "coronavirus concerns” related to Thiago Moises.

Thiago Moises out of UFC Tonight after testing positive for coronavirus. — Ana Hissa (@AnaHissa) September 5, 2020

The UFC Vegas 9 main card has lost the lightweight bout between Thiago Moises and Jalin Turner, which was on schedule as the second fight on the night. If Moises indeed was removed from tonight's card due to COVID-19 complications, then it would mark the third straight week a fighter has been removed from a UFC card due to complications of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the women's bantamweight bout between Karol Rosa and Sijara Eubanks was canceled after the former was forced out of the fight due to health issues. And just a few hours prior to the UFC Vegas main card, Brian Kelleher also has had a change of opponents, with Ray Rodriguez stepping in for Kevin Natividad.

The UFC Vegas 9 main card will be headlined by Alistair Overeem and Augusto Sakai in a heavyweight main event clash and the current card for the event includes the following:

Alistair Overeem vs. Augusto Sakai

Alonzo Menifield vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Zelim Imadaev vs. Michel Pereira

Brian Kelleher vs. Ray Rodriguez

Viviane Araujo vs. Montana De La Rosa

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Andre Muniz

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Alexander Romanov

Hunter Azure vs. Cole Smith

As noted, the light heavyweight bout between Ovince Saint Preux and Alonzo Menifield was rescheduled for tonight and will serve as the co-main event of the evening.