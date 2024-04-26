"Think bigger b*tch" - Devin Haney reacts to reported earnings of his fight with Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney has clapped back at a publication for seemingly underquoting his payday for the fight against Ryan Garcia.

Earlier this week, Instagram handle @thrillboxing made a post claiming that 'The Dream' earned $35 million for his fight against Garcia while 'KingRy' netted a total of $50 million.

Suffice to say, the WBC super lightweight champion was not too happy with the report. Haney shared the post in his Instagram story while writing:

"If you thought I made 35... Think again. Think bigger b*tch."

On April 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, 'The Dream' suffered one of the biggest boxing upsets in recent years as he was dropped multiple times in his majority decision loss to Garcia.

Watch Ryan Garcia's knockdowns of Devin Haney below:

However, the WBC has ruled that Haney would keep his title since 'KingRy' had missed the 140-pound limit for the bout by 3.2 pounds. Regardless of the crushing loss, the former undisputed lightweight champion has no plans to back down and hopes to run it back with Garcia.

During their post-fight interviews, both men had stated their interest in a rematch.

Ryan Garcia reportedly earns $12 million betting on himself against Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia has seemingly confirmed that he made $10 million in profits by betting on himself to beat Devin Haney in their boxing match.

Earlier this week, 'KingRy' shared a news report on Instagram, which claimed that he had made $12 million after making a $2 million wager on himself to beat 'The Dream' in their Brooklyn clash.

In the description, Garcia wrote:

"If you bet, BET ON YOURSELF on top of what we made. Eating good. About 50 million [probably more] in one night. Not too shabby. I will let god guide me on how to use this money, Amen."

However, it is not certain if the boxer actually wagered on himself, especially since betting on oneself is a controversial topic in boxing. Furthermore, per a report by the New York Post, it is more likely that 'KingRy' made the bet through indirect channels if he did at all.