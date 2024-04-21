"Stop changing the rules" - Fans demand WBC vacate the belt after Devin Haney is declared champion despite loss

Devin Haney is still the WBC super lightweight champion despite losing to Ryan Garcia. It was already known to many that Garcia was ineligible to win the belt due to his prior weigh-in miss.

Now, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has taken to X to state that the title remains in Haney's possession despite his loss. Nevertheless, Sulaiman congratulated Garcia for his performance, while also lauding Haney for his resilience, as he avoided being stopped at several times.

One fan called for the title to be vacated, even chastising the WBC for "changing the rules."

"Why doesn't the belt become vacant? Stop changing the rules."

This was echoed by other comments, which also expressed confusion over the situation.

"Should the title be vacated?"

The sentiment seemed universal in the comments section.

"Does it not go vacant?"

More comments openly questioned the rules in such a situation.

"Why have you changed the rules??"

Check out a collage of fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Devin Haney retaining his title despite loss

Haney suffered the first loss of his professional boxing career and to an opponent that he expected to walk through, no less. Now, a rematch will likely follow.

Meanwhile, Garcia is determined to capture WBC super lightweight gold. Next time, however, Garcia will have to make weight in order to be eligible to win the title.

Devin Haney had several firsts in his loss to Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney's bout with Ryan Garcia yielded several first-time experiences for 'The Dream'. First, Haney's undefeated record has finally been blemished. Additionally, he was also knocked down for the first time.

Check out all of Ryan Garcia's knockdowns of Devin Haney below:

Fortunately for 'The Dream', he was able to hold on to his WBC super lightweight championship on a technicality. Due to Garcia missing weight by three pounds, he was rendered ineligible to win the strap. Nevertheless, it still marks the first championship bout that Haney has ever lost.