“Thinking of your children with tears…” – Andrew Tate shares an emotional moment from his experience in Romanian jail

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate spent over three months in prison detained by Romanian authorities over various charges.

The brothers' detention was transitioned to house arrest subsequently and they are currently not allowed to leave Romania. In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Tate revealed one of his toughest moments in prison and how he missed his family.

Andrew Tate is a prominent advocate for his own version of masculinity on the internet and he applied it while narrating the incident, refusing to accept that he cried when he got emotional. He said:

“I was emotional. I missed people. I missed them and I knew they missed me. So I felt a strong sense of missing. [But you cried] There were tears that ran down my face but I did not cry. [I mean that’s crying] I would disagree. [Because you’re worried about admitting that] Absolutely not, that’s a perfectly fine scenario to cry in. But I think the act of crying is an act of desperation. To sit and to cry is an act in and of itself. To do push-ups thinking of your children with tears running down your face but you’re concerned with finishing as many push-ups as possible within that day, I do not consider that crying. I consider that tears running down my face.”

Andrew Tate details most stressful part of his detention and how he dealt with it

Andrew Tate also delved into the conditions that he was detained in for over three months, explaining that the winter and the holy month of Ramadan coinciding was a blessing for him.

He stated that the uncertainty looming around his release was extremely stressful and he countered it by exerting himself physically. He said:

"I think the most stressful thing about it is I had no idea how long I was going to be in there for. I was dragged from my house. I didn’t know why I was there, I found out why I was there and it was garbage. I could have been held for years. It’s very stressful and the best thing you can do is turn to God and train as hard as possible. I did thousands of push-ups a day. I wasn’t in solitary the entire month, sometimes I was by myself. Sometimes I was with other guys and sometimes I was with my brother. I wasn’t allowed out. There was no yard time, it was 24 hours a day locked in a single room, three or four steps large and you do nothing but stare at the wall.”

Check out Andrew Tate's full comments below [3:30 and 6:30]: