  • "Third time I’m bringing a shovel" - Daniel Cormier gets torched as Jon Jones revives bitter feud with scathing reply

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 20, 2025 13:03 GMT
Jon Jones (left) goes off at Daniel Cormier (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Jon Jones has seemingly reignited his longstanding rivalry and grievances with Daniel Cormier, following Cormier's indirect comments that may have been aimed at him.

During the weigh-in show for UFC 318, Cormier was asked whom he would be willing to fight an enemy and where the location would be, should an adversary present themselves. In response, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

"I kind of want the ability to kill him. So, I'd like to do it at my house. They couldn't really do anything."
Fellow co-hosts alongside Cormier believed he was possibly referring to Jones. As soon as the comments reached 'Bones', he responded with a scathing message towards the UFC Hall of Famer, writing:

"DC said he wants to kill me at his house. I already buried him twice in the Octagon. Third time I’m bringing a shovel 😌"

Check out Jon Jones' response below:

Jones and Cormier have fought against each other twice in the UFC. 'Bones' secured victory in their first encounter by unanimous decision. However, in the rematch, the bout was later declared a no contest.

Daniel Cormier surprisingly bids for Jon Jones to feature at potential UFC White House card

A few weeks ago, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, expressed his desire to host a UFC event on the lawns of the White House. Following that, Jon Jones indicated his intention to come out of retirement for the potential event.

In a recent episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy, Daniel Cormier proposed that Jones should fight on the potential UFC White House card, saying:

"It pains me to say, if we got to send one bad American out there to get the job done, he [Jones] lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, like, 'Hey guys, we need one American dude to go represent the country and get it done'... I would cheer so hard for him at the White House. I know you guys always say I'm hard on Jones... If we got to send one American fighter out to the White House to get a dub, man, send Jon Jones out there. I'll call him to ask him."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (25:03):

youtube-cover
Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
