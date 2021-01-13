Third time lucky: Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev gets another new date

According to a report from MMA Junkie, Khamzat Chimaev will face Leon Edwards on the 13th of March. The highly awaited welterweight bout was previously called off on two occasions. However, it has been rescheduled to take place in two months.

The bout was originally set to close out 2020 as the final UFC fight of the year. But Leon Edwards tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to pull out of the fight.

Eventually, the UFC re-booked the fight as a headliner for their second Triple Header Week event on Fight Island. But this time around, it was Khamzat Chimaev who had to pull out.

Per the report from MMA Junkie, the fight will headline the upcoming UFC Fight Night on March 13th card:

With both fighters healthy and set to go, one can expect fireworks from one of the most awaited match-ups of all time in recent history. As things stand, though, the location for the UFC on March 13th Fight Night event is yet to be decided.

Khamzat Chimaev and Leon Edwards' contrasting runs in the UFC

Khamzat Chimaev very recently broke through in the UFC. The Wolf made his promotional debut last year and went on an impressive three-fight win streak, with his first two wins coming on the UFC Fight Island.

In his Las Vegas debut, Chimaev knocked out Gerald Meerschaert in the first round to make another huge statement.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Leon Edwards hasn't been active in the UFC since 2019. Rocky's last win was over former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos. Edwards has been undefeated in the promotion since his loss to reigning UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, which Edwards suffered way back in 2015.

However, due to his inactivity, the UFC removed Leon Edwards from their rankings, only for him to eventually accept the fight against Khamzat Chimaev. The latter has been pushed into the top 15 of the welterweight rankings after the confirmation of the fight and currently sits at the #14th spot in the welterweight division.