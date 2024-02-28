“This 100 percent finish rate is not going down” – Thanh Le wants to wrap ‘unfinished business’ vs. Tang Kai early

Former ONE featherweight MMA world champion and reigning interim champion Thanh Le promises a very exciting match with divisional king Tang Kai in the co-main event of ONE 166 on March 1.

Le and Kai will go head-to-head for the second time and determine the division's undisputed king when they exchange blows in front of the sold-out crowd inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

During the recent press conference of the card, the Vietnamese-American superstar claimed that he will not only take back his 26-pound golden belt, but he will do it in an incredible finish and guarantees that his perfect finish rate will remain intact.

The 50/50 and MidCity MMA representative stated:

“Y’all know I’m going to be bringing the fireworks. This 100 percent finish rate is not going down at all.”

Thanh Le continued:

“He is getting finished, round one, round two. We have unfinished business, that last fight is not done.”

Le officially booked this championship rematch with Kai after submitting Ilya Freymanov in just 62 seconds in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15, where he captured the interim world title.

Thanh Le wants to prove that he is worthy of his claim to be a jiu-jitsu specialist

Because of the quick work of the previously unbeaten Russian, Le has proclaimed himself as a jiu-jitsu specialist since he was known to be a knockout artist all throughout his professional MMA career.

Despite this newly found success in the grappling department, Le doesn’t see a point in fighting Garry Tonon in a title rematch if he wins his upcoming showdown with Kai because that potential rematch doesn’t excite him.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.