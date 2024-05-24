“This is abuse of my brother” - Kamaru Usman and fans react to Khabib Nurmagomedov tossing Ali Abdelaziz into pool

Kamaru Usman, alongside MMA fans, has reacted to Khabib Nurmagomedov's latest video on social media, which involves the Russian tossing Ali Abdelaziz into a pool.

Dominance MMA CEO Abdelaziz is one of the biggest managers in the MMA scene. He has worked with and represented some of the biggest stars in the sport, which includes the likes of Usman, Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje.

Despite 'The Eagle' having retired from competition in 2020, he is still represented by Abdelaziz and the pair remain close friends. This was evident in Nurmagomedov's latest video, which shows him and a group of friends dragging their manager on a sunlounger before hilariously dumping him into a swimming pool. The former UFC star captioned the post:

"Sorry brother @aliabdelaziz 😁"

Watch the video here:

Kamaru Usman was one of the first to respond to the video, jokingly writing:

"This is abuse of my brother @aliabdelaziz"

Fellow UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns also got in the action and wrote:

"😹😹😹😹🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Fans also let their thoughts be known, with many noting the friendship being displayed between Nurmagomedov and Abdelaziz. One fan wrote:

"People are jealous n hate them bz these guys are always smiling n being happy."

Another said:

"🤌🏾🤌🏾 leave the old man alone lol"

One fan said:

"Only thing scarier than Khabib taking you down on land is the eagle jumping in the water and dragging you deep in to show you who you really are 😂"

Check out more reactions here:

More fan reactions

Khabib Nurmagomedov praised by UFC star

Khabib Nurmagomedov has often been praised by fighters for his loyalty and character, with UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad also echoing that same sentiment during a recent interview.

Muhammad struck up his friendship with 'The Eagle' over recent years after opting to train with him in order to better his game. During that time, 'Remember the Name' has witnessed Nurmagomedov's kindness first hand and revealed a touching moment the pair shared whilst speaking on the Money Loyalty Legacy podcast this week. He said:

"He [Khabib Nurmagomedov] bought me, like, $600 pair of shoes, from like Hermes. I'm like, 'Bro, I don't even wear name brand stuff.' We just went shopping in California, and he's just like, 'I want to get you a gift,' and I was like, 'Bro, I don't want you to give me this gift. I don't need to, I don't wear them.' But he got me them anyway."

Catch Muhammad's comments here (37:42):