  "This was actually a sick knockout" - Darren Till relives brutal UFC London KO loss to Jorge Masvidal

"This was actually a sick knockout" - Darren Till relives brutal UFC London KO loss to Jorge Masvidal

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 23, 2025 14:04 GMT
Darren Till (left) makes a lighthearted remark about his knockout defeat against Jorge Masvidal (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Darren Till (left) makes a lighthearted remark about his knockout defeat against Jorge Masvidal (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]

Darren Till recently revisited his devastating knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC London. Despite being on the losing end, Till acknowledged Masvidal, expressing his admiration for the former BMF champion.

Till, who was coming off an unsuccessful welterweight title bid against then-champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 228, squared off against Masvidal in the main event of UFC London at O2 Arena in London. In the second round, the Miami native displayed his striking prowess and knocked out Till with a vicious left hook that sent him crashing to the canvas.

In a recent X post, Till looked back on his knockout loss to Masvidal, writing:

''I just been reminiscing on this…This was actually a sick knockout…Just a shame it was me on the end of it!''

Till bounced back by securing a split decision win over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244, followed by a three-fight skid in the octagon, which resulted in his departure from the promotion in 2023. In his most recent combat sports outing, the Brit took on Darren Stewart in a boxing matchup at MF & DAZN: X Series 21 this May, winning via unanimous decision. The 32-year-old is now set to face former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in a Misfits bridgerweight title fight on Aug. 30 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

As for Masvidal, he suffered four consecutive losses in the UFC, the most recent being a unanimous decision defeat to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in 2023. 'Gamebred' decided to end his MMA career during his post-fight octagon interview. However, he called back his retirement last year before losing a boxing contest against Nate Diaz via majority decision.

Luke Rockhold previews his boxing matchup with Darren Till

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Luke Rockhold opened up about his boxing contest against ex-UFC fighter Darren Till next month in front of the Brit's home crowd.

Rockhold issued a strong warning, saying:

''Darren [Till's] tough. He's a tough guy, but he's got a breaking point... I can pressure him. I can hit him. People haven't seen me in the boxing ring. I can move. I can move, and I can hit hard with both hands. I'm nothing like anybody he's faced in recent times...I'm going to go out there, and I'm going to put Darren Till down...and all these little f*cking minions. That's where I'm at. I'd like to set the world straight.''
Check out Luke Rockhold's comments below (1:37):

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
