"This was almost a tired version of me" - Michael 'Venom' Page claims he wasn't at his best against Kevin Holland at UFC 299

Michael 'Venom' Page entered the octagon for his highly anticipated promotional debut at UFC 299 in Miami. Facing off against veteran Kevin Holland, Page proved his place among the welterweight elite by securing a lopsided decision victory.

Despite his win, Page expressed dissatisfaction with his performance in a recent YouTube video:

“I swear to you this was not one of my best performances, by far. This was almost a tired version of myself. I can’t wait to get to 100% myself because seriously, everyone’s in trouble.”

Expand Tweet

Page's dominance throughout the fight was undeniable. Holland struggled against his diverse striking arsenal, finding fleeting moments of success only when taking the fight to the ground. Page's well-rounded skillset, however, ultimately shut down Holland's attempts, leaving him outmatched on the feet.

While acknowledging the win, 'MVP' appears to be setting a higher standard for himself.

Michael 'Venom' Page impresses Sean O'Malley's team with pre-fight confidence

In his much-anticipated promotional debut at UFC 299, Michael 'Venom' Page left a lasting impression not only on fans but also on his fellow fighters.

However, it wasn't just his skills inside the octagon that caught attention. Page recently shared insights into his mindset before the fight, revealing that even Sean O'Malley's team couldn't help being impressed by his confidence in the locker room.

Speaking on a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Page described his mental preparation process and the state of mind he achieves before stepping into the cage.

"I was feeling unbelievable in the locker room and I always say when I get myself in 'MVP' mode, everything else just disappears...Even O'Malley's team, 'cause they were in the same locker room, they were watching me like, you can see them kinda whispering to each other like, 'Wow,' I was on fire, I was feeling amazing in that changing room, really was. So yeah, at that state, at that point, nothing can faze me."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's revelation below (14:00):

As the UFC looks to capitalize on Page's successful debut, fans eagerly await his next opponent in what promises to be an exciting journey for the welterweight contender.