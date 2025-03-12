"This is how he beats Ilia" - Fans react to Islam Makhachev successfully executing new submission tactic on partner during training 

Islam Makhachev continues to showcase his dominance beyond the octagon, experimenting with unique submission tactics during training.

In a recently surfaced video, Makhachev was seen grappling with a teammate, initially working from side control before transitioning into a neck crank. However, instead of a traditional choke, Makhachev opted for an unusual method—covering his partner’s mouth and nose, forcing an immediate tap.

Check out the video below:

The unexpected maneuver sparked amusement in the gym, with Makhachev laughing as his training partner quickly retreated. The clip quickly gained traction online, fueling speculation about Makhachev’s evolving submission arsenal.

Fans wasted no time reacting on social media. They speculated about its potential use in a future fight against Ilia Topuria. One wrote:

"This is how he beats Ilia. Bookmark this."

Another added:

"Man just experiments with new ways to sleep people."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Islam Makhachev's viral grappling clip. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Dana White discusses Islam Makhachev’s UFC future amid Ilia Topuria speculation

UFC CEO Dana White recently addressed Islam Makhachev’s future, including speculation surrounding a potential clash with Ilia Topuria. While discussions are ongoing, White emphasized that no decision has been made, as multiple factors influence title fights.

At the UFC 313 post-fight press conference, White explained the complexities behind matchmaking:

''You guys know there's a lot of different factors that play out when we start talking about who's fighting next. Injuries, timing of when they want to fight, when they don't want to fight, geographically where we end up, so there's a lot of different things determine whether a guy fights for the title and when.''

When asked about Topuria teasing a major fight, White remained noncommittal, responding:

“I don’t know, probably.”

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Topuria stunned the MMA world by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski to win the featherweight belt at UFC 298. He later defended the title against Max Holloway at UFC 308, securing another dominant finish.

Meanwhile, Makhachev extended his lightweight reign with a first-round submission victory over Renato Moicano at UFC 311, marking his fourth title defense. His next move remains a hot topic in the UFC.

