"This is so beautiful" - Fans react as Dustin Poirier's daughter shares heartwarming tribute for his UFC 318 retirement fight

The heartfelt gesture made by Dustin Poirier's daughter prior to his retirement bout at UFC 318 has drawn attention from MMA fans worldwide. Some expressed their admiration for Poirier, while others made jokes about how a victory may put him back in title contention.

Poirier is set to make his final octagon appearance when he challenges Max Holloway for the BMF belt in the main event of UFC 318 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on July 19. Ahead of the eighth pay-per-view card, Poirier's daughter Parker Noelle made an artwork dedicated to her father, which was shared in the recent episode of UFC 318 Countdown.

Combat sports news outlet Home of Fight reposted it on X, in which Parker wrote:

''Dad I love you so much. I’m happy you are done fighting''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''This is so beautiful''

Another stated:

''She gonna be real upset when he gets a title shot next''

Other fans wrote:

''And this right here is why I he is doing what he is doing. Giving up what he loves for what he loves more. Great fighter. Great Dad.''

''Anyone else remember that video years ago of his little one stood next to him cant remember what fight it was but hes battered and bruised and she keeps saying “oh youve got a boo boo daddy oh no” absolute class''

Last year at UFC 302, Poirier again failed to become the undisputed lightweight kingpin after he was submitted in the final round by then-champion Islam Makhachev.

Meanwhile, Holloway became the new BMF champion by defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, followed by an unsuccessful featherweight title bid against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

Ex-UFC fighter previews Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier clash at UFC 318

Former UFC welterweight Alan Jouban recently spoke to MMA Junkie and offered his thoughts on the upcoming trilogy matchup between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Jouban leaned towards Poirier to emerge victorious as Holloway is coming off a devastating knockout loss to Ilia Topuria.

''This is the biggest opportunity Max Holloway will ever have to beat Dustin not only because it's the last fight, but because this is the oldest Dustin Poirier, obviously, that he's ever fought...I still lean toward him more so than the younger Max because once that light goes out in your brain, the off switch happens a lot easier. I think Dustin has the opportunity where maybe he hits Max with a couple shots.'' [H/t: MMA Junkie]

