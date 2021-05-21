"This belt could change hands every single fight" - Michael Chandler gives honest opinion on Charles Oliveira as the UFC lightweight champion

Michael Chandler has given props to Charles Oliveira and thinks that his UFC 262 opponent is world class. However, according to 'Iron,' the beautiful part about the UFC lightweight division is that there is a chance the title could change hands in every single fight.

During his interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Michael Chandler mentioned how close the Top 5 fighters in the lightweight division are. 'Iron' believes that every fighter at the top of the division is capable of winning the belt.

Michael Chandler added that each of his lightweight compatriots is well-rounded and capable of putting on exciting fights.

"I mean that's a hard one to answer because if I say no then everyone's gonna say, 'But you lost to him, you gotta give him his props at least.' But I do give him props, I do think Charles Oliveira is world class but I think the beautiful thing about the lightweight division is this belt could change hands every single fight. Look at the Top 5 and look how close we all are. Look at the degree of separation between 1,2,3,4,5,6. Like we are great athletes, the power in our hands, every single one is well rounded, great grappling, explosive, and exciting fights. So the degree of separation is really where the rub is where the rubber meets the road in this division."

The former Bellator lightweight champion also believes he is a split second away from beating anybody in the Top 5 of the lightweight division, regardless of a title or non-title fight.

That is also why Michael Chandler believes the UFC lightweight division is the most exciting and electrifying weight class in the promotion and is glad to be in the mix.

"I believe I'm a split second away from beating anybody in the Top 5 for the belt or not for the belt and I think every other single guy in the Top 5 is in that same position. And that's why the lightweight division is the most exciting, most electrifying division in the UFC and I'm glad to be right in the mix of it."

Michael Chandler could fight Justin Gaethje in his next UFC outing

Michael Chandler is interested in a fight against another top contender, Justin Gaethje. Having already knocked out Dan Hooker, Chandler has made it known that he wants to fight the former interim UFC lightweight champion.

It remains to be seen if the UFC will book a fight between the two or not. However, with Gaethje being inactive since UFC 254 and with Chandler only having fought recently, the promotion could book the two men in separate bouts.