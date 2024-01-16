"This is not boxing" - Dricus Du Plessis vows to best Sean Strickland in "every single aspect of MMA" at UFC 297

UFC middleweight challenger Dricus Du Plessis has vowed to get the better of champion Sean Strickland in their upcoming title clash.

The two will headline the first pay-per-view of the year, UFC 297, on Saturday, Jan. 20, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Du Plessis is promising to test the champion in every aspect of mixed martial arts, believing himself to be a much better fighter than Strickland.

Du Plessis commented on their distinctive fighting styles in an interview with Caroline Pearce of TNT Sports, saying:

“Yeah, I think, I’m much more athletic. I’m definitely stronger. I just feel he has this awkward style. Like. we both have this awkward style. so it’s gonna be… this has [it] all, everything written on it for us, such an amazing and exciting fight. It’s gonna be at the end of the day who’s coming in the fittest, the strongest, and athletically, I’m definitely a better fighter than Sean Strickland.

"Yes, he has great boxing but this is not boxing. This is MMA. And I will make sure to test him on every single aspect of MMA and I know for a fact that I am better than him in every single aspect of MMA.”

Check out his full comments below:

Dricus Du Plessis assesses potential challengers post-Sean Strickland fight

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Dricus Du Plessis was asked about potential next opponents if he wins at UFC 297.

Du Plessis weighed in on the prospect of Khamzat Chimaev and Israel Adesanya challenging for the belt, but the South African did not state a preference:

"To me, it honestly doesn’t really matter. I’m there to be the champion and do what I have to do as a champion, defend my belt. Obviously I want to go up, eventually in my career and go for a second belt."

Dricus Du Plessis did, however, maintain that his focus remains on the upcoming fight against Sean Strickland. He stressed on the fact that he had no plans preceding or succeeding UFC 297:

"But right now, everything ends for me. It’s like I have a date with destiny next week Saturday. Nothing in my life goes past that. I don’t even know what I’m doing the next day, I don’t even think about anything that happens. No plans make any difference. There’s no plans for the rest of my life. My life ends on Saturday night. I’m either gonna be the champion of the world or I’m gonna die trying. And that is a fact.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below (9:35):