“This is my chance” - Stephen Loman relishes opportunity to fight Brazilian legend Bibiano Fernandes

‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman will have the chance to fight a legend of Asian MMA in his next fight at ONE on Prime Video 4.

Former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes will provide Loman with his biggest test to date on November 18. The event is free for North American audiences with a Prime Video subscription.

Whilst the fight is a big step up in competition for Loman, it’s also a huge opportunity to face the former champion and put himself in the frame for a shot at the vacant title.

‘The Sniper’ has emerged as a bantamweight contender in his two fights inside the circle, winning both in impressive fashion. The Team Lakay fighter is now grateful for the chance to fight someone with as much credibility as Fernandes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Loman spoke about his feelings towards the matchup:

“I’m really very happy that I will actually get a chance to face [Fernandes] this November. This is my chance to show the results of all the training I have been going through. I’m excited for that fight.”

With the bantamweight division in a state of flux due to the world championship being vacant, defeating a legend like Bibiano Fernandes would make Stephen Loman’s title aspirations practically undeniable.

“Younger people look up to us” - Stephen Loman says Team Lakay’s success inspires next generation

‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman is one of the proud representatives of Team Lakay in ONE Championship. One of Asia’s top MMA teams, the gym carries the mantra “champions are not born, they are made.”

With the team having produced fighters like current ONE strawweight world champion Joshua Pacio and former two-time ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang, Loman wants to add himself to the team's wall of champions.

Whilst Stephen Loman has his own goals of becoming a world-class fighter, he is also doing it for his team to try and represent them in the best way possible.

The Filipino-native told The MMA Superfan:

“Actually it’s hard to always be at the top, but I feel that our status in the sport is an inspiration to the new generation. We always feel that younger people look up to us and that we inspire them to actually follow their dreams or follow our footsteps.”

Watch the full interview below:

Since arriving in ONE Championship in 2021, ‘The Sniper’ has put together back-to-back wins inside the circle to find himself in this position.

A win over Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4 would push Loman into a position where he can attempt to claim another world championship for Team Lakay.

