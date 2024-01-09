"This is criminal" - Fans left dumbfounded at reported UFC 299 ticket prices

The highly anticipated UFC 299 pay-per-view event is about eight weeks away, and fans are already perturbed by the reported ticket prices. The event will go down at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 9.

UFC 299 features several high-profile bouts and will be headlined by the Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera bantamweight title fight. In the co-main event, Dustin Poirier returns to the octagon against Benoit Saint-Denis in a lightweight contest.

Elsewhere on the card, Gilbert Burns faces Jack Della Maddalena, and Kevin Holland welcomes Michael 'Venom' Page to the UFC in two welterweight barnburners.

Given UFC 299's star power, it's no surprise that the tickets for the event are on the pricier side. However, fans weren't expecting rates to be as high as veteran journalist Nolan King recently reported. Taking to X, @mma_kings revealed base ticket prices before extra fees, platinum seat mark-up, and resale.

While floor seats cost about $1750, the upper-end high seats that are further away from the cage cost around $250. Fans flocked to the post's comments section to express their dismay.

One fan wrote:

"This is criminal."

Another fan wrote:

"I feel bad for newer fans that want to attend their first events. This is horrific."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @mma_kings on X

Sean O'Malley lays out career plans after UFC 299 title rematch, aims for Conor McGregor's level of stardom

Sean O'Malley recently opened up about his upcoming title defense against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 and outlined his future plans. While 'Sugar' is undeniably one of the most well-known fighters in the UFC today, he's looking to level up in a big way and is looking at Conor McGregor for inspiration.

O'Malley is coming off an impressive second-round knockout against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last August. Immediately after getting the belt wrapped around his waist, the Montana native called out Vera for a rematch.

The two previously fought at UFC 252 in August 2020, where 'Chito' handed O'Malley his sole career loss via first-round TKO. It's worth noting that Vera's calf kicks hurt 'Sugar' badly early in the fight and hit a nerve that caused him to lose his mobility and balance.

In an interview with UFC's Megan Olivi, O'Malley iterated his desire to avenge his loss to Vera and reach McGregor's level of star power. He said:

"I would like to get another one in by the end of the year and be the biggest star in sports. Not just combat sports. I think if I go out there and put two beautiful performances together, I will be as big as Conor... He’s the biggest star in combat sports, of course, I wanna be as big as him."

Catch Sean O'Malley's comments below (19:48):