UFC 299 tickets: How to buy, price, and everything else you need to know

UFC 299 will be headlined by bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley against No. 6-ranked contender Marlon Vera. The event will mark the promotion's third pay-per-view event of the year and will take place on March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The general tickets for the UFC 299 are not yet listed on the UFC's website but the pricing for UFC 298 could serve as a reference point, with tickets beginning from $250 and going as high as $3000.

However, the VIP tickets for UFC 299 are already on sale with accompanying packages.

These packages are exclusively listed on ufcvip.com and have various levels starting with 'Rising Star' which costs $1150 and upwards per person. It offers level 300 seating, a reserved seat at the ceremonial weigh-ins and hospitality at the fight venue.

The 'Challenger' package costs $2000 and upwards with level 100 seating and post-weigh-in reception with a chance to meet UFC athletes. The 'Champion' package seats guests on the floor with all the top brass and attending celebrities along with a post-fight octagon experience. All packages also include a dedicated VIP entrance.

The final 'Elite' package even offers transportation to and from the event.

Sean O'Malley outlines plans after UFC 299, says he will be 'as big as' Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley's growing stardom has not skipped a beat as he scaled the bantamweight division in just six years.

His only loss came at the hands of his next opponent, Marlon Vera in 2020 at UFC 252. If he manages to avenge the loss at UFC 299, O'Malley wants to end the year as the biggest athlete across all sports. He expressed his desire to match the stardom of Conor McGregor.

In an interview with UFC's Megan Olivi, he said:

“I would like to get another one in by the end of the year and be the biggest star in sports. Not just combat sports. I think if I go out there and put two beautiful performances together, I will be as big as Conor."

O'Malley talked about wanting to emulate McGregor and provided statistics to back himself. He said:

“The UFC has grown 40, 50 percent since Conor was really in his prime... I have a lot more eyeballs, a lot more opportunities to become more of a star. When I say stuff like that, people are always like, ‘Oh, you wanna be Conor man.’ He’s the biggest star in combat sports, of course, I wanna be as big as him. When people say that, it sounds a little silly.”

Check out his comments below (19:48):