"This is what die-hard support from your fans looks like" - When Conor McGregor was blown away by Celtic F.C. fan's 'Notorious' tifo

Back in 2017, Conor McGregor posted an image showing a Celtic F.C. fan tifo in the crowd during one of their matches. The amazing visual drew from one of McGregor's most famous quotes and mimicked the UFC branding for the letters "CFC", standing for Celtic Football Club.

The tifo used McGregor's "We're not here to take part, we're here to take over" quote, which came after he beat Diego Brandao at UFC Fight Night 46 in July of 2014.

When 'The Notorious' saw the tifo, he quickly thanked the Celtic fanbase on Twitter:

"Celtic Football Club STAND UP!!! This is what die hard support from your fans looks like! What a sight! What a team! Thank you all!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Celtic Football Club STAND UP!!!

This is what die hard support from your fans looks like!

What a sight! What a team!

Thank you all! Celtic Football Club STAND UP!!! This is what die hard support from your fans looks like! What a sight! What a team! Thank you all! https://t.co/txU38gCogI

Conor McGregor has always had a passion for football, even when he was younger. His love for Celtic seems to be strong, the Irishman even stated at one point that he'd like to buy the Scottish Premiership club. As of now, the former UFC two-weight champion isn't a football club owner yet.

However, he insists that a Celtic takeover was a prospect back in March.

Celtic F.C. has strong links to the Republic of Ireland. The club was originally founded by Brother Walfrid in 1887. The Irishman aimed to improve the living conditions of Irish immigrants in Glasgow.

Conor McGregor is a proud Irish, it's easy to see why the double-champ wants to buy the Scottish club.

When is Conor McGregor returning to MMA?

Since suffering a devastating leg injury against Dustin Poirier in his most recent outing, McGregor's future prospects have been in the air. However, in a now deleted Instagram post, McGregor gave a disconcerting update about his injured leg.

The Irishman's comments were quoted by The Mirror, with McGregor reportedly saying that he cannot kick like he used to, seemingly postponing his return to the UFC. McGregor said:

"I cannot yet kick to the absolute level I can kick it. But I’m aware of where I need to go. Awareness is half the battle won in combat. I have the awareness that still, despite all, I am levels above all of those in my radar space of future fighting opponents".

Conor McGregor continued:

"By a wide margin. Already, as is. And also that I’ve a steel bar in one of them. And it’s like a whip. And I don’t give a f**k".

It seems unlikely that Conor McGregor will fight in 2022. Most of the major UFC events for the year have already been announced. Nonetheless, if McGregor continues to recover, then a 2023 return is very much possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal