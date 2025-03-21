"This is DJ's doing" - Fans can't get enough of Rodtang's MMA antics while taunting Adriano Moraes during ONE 172 fight week

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Adriano Moraes may be preparing for high-stakes battles at ONE 172 this Sunday, March 23, but that hasn't stopped them from enjoying the moment despite the anticipation and intensity surrounding their respective outings.

ONE Championship recently shared a clip of Rodtang playfully attempting to take down Moraes, first shooting for a double-leg takedown before transitioning to the back for a suplex.

Check out the video below:

The lighthearted exchange sparked some friendly banter between the two fighters.

Moraes, the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, asked Rodtang:

"You are a wrestler? Oh, sh**! You are going to MMA?"

The ex-flyweight Muay Thai kingpin gave a shocking response:

"Yes, to fight you."

On the part of Moraes, he welcomed the challenge and said:

"I'm going to meet you soon."

As Rodtang and Moraes parted ways with laughter, fans in the comment section were just as amused:

Most social media users attribute Rodtang's enthusiasm for grappling to his recent interaction with Demetrious Johnson.

It can be recalled that the ONE Hall of Famer visited Rodtang in his gym this past January, where they sparred and had a little clinic on applying a submission hold.

Rodtang, Moraes to compete side-by-side at ONE 172

Before fans entertain the idea of Rodtang Jitmuangnon trying his hand at the all-encompassing sport, he must first take care of business at ONE 172 this weekend.

'The Iron Man' is set to figure in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight against Takeru Segawa, headlining the affair at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Like Rodtang, Adriano Moraes also has a crucial task to handle on the same card, where he runs it back with Japanese rival Yuya Wakamatsu for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship.

ONE 172 will air worldwide via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

