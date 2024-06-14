"This is a dream matchup" - Fans hyped beyond belief for impending grappling barnburner between Tye Ruotolo, Jozef Chen

ONE submission grappling star Tye Ruotolo is always down for a scrap and he will get his wish at ONE Fight Night 23 on July 5. Happening inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Ruotolo will share the Circle with Jozef Chen in a catchweight (186 lbs) submission grappling bout.

Check out the official announcement from ONE Championship below which they posted on Instagram.

Fans jumped into the comments section to show their elation at the announcement of the contest:

"ONE Championship putting on BANGER events"

"NOO WAYYY That's a high level bjj match !!"

"This is a dream matchup"

"Ruotolo projected such amazing energy during his recent contest. Top man 🔥"

"Wow brilliant to see @jozefchenjj on one .. this match is 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Baddest nice dude on the planet."

This will mark the seventh contest under the world's largest martial arts promotion for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion. He has remained undefeated since his first bout in 2022 while Chen will make his promotional debut then.

For those not in the know, Chen is a 19-year-old submission grappling prodigy whose biggest achievement is winning six matches in one day to claim victory in the 2023 ADCC European Trials.

Tye Ruotolo ecstatic for twin's MMA debut at ONE 167

Before Tye Ruotolo gets to prove his mettle inside the Circle again, he was busy cornering twin brother Kade for his long-awaited MMA debut at ONE 167 last Friday, June 7.

Kade Ruotolo, the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, looked extremely comfortable against Blake Cooper and after locking in a rear-naked choke to claim the win, no one was happier than his fellow Atos Jiu-Jitsu product.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.