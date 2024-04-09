“Next-level flow” – Check out Tye Ruotolo’s perfect hip bump sweep that led to Izaak Michell’s demise

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo successfully defended his world title at ONE Fight Night 21 last weekend. Against rising star Izaak Michell, the 21-year-old world champion dominated and pulled off a swift submission we've never seen before.

After a lengthy stalemate that resembled two silverbacks slamming into each other, the end came when the fight finally hit the ground. Once Michell managed to get on top, Tye Ruotolo went for a switch, transitioning into a hip-bump that reversed the position and landed him on the mount. From there, it only took a matter of seconds before he found his way into an RNC.

Here's a video of the switch-to-hip-bump reversal by Ruotolo:

While Jiu-jitsu legends and MMA stars like Rafael Lovato Jr. and Gilbert Burns expressed their awe of Ruotolo's sweep, it was the fans who gave some interesting thoughts:

@Ingordilho had some simple words:

"Next Level flow"

@bjjblackbeltdad said it best, however:

Hip bump sweep - simple enough to teach to a new white belt, yet still effective in high level competition when set up properly…beautiful application 👀 #fundamentals

Even athletes of different sports are inspired by Tye Ruotolo, like @44prohils:

"Ruotolo Brother are just so inspiring for me as a Striker to become better at Jiu Jitsu"

Kade and Tye Ruotolo debuted the "Ruotolotine" submission at ONE Fight Night 21

As if the Ruotolo brothers aren't Jiu-jitsu geniuses enough, they also invent new moves and prove them effective in live competition. At ONE Fight Night 21, the twin grappling killers competed and debuted the "Ruotolotine," a modified rear-naked choke that resembles an arm triangle choke from behind.

First, Kade locked in the hold on Francisco Lo in a 180-pound catchweight bout and forced the tap mid-way into the contest. Next, Tye locked in the same submission on Michell around the same time. Kade and Tye Ruotolo got the tap at 4:48 and 4:43, respectively.

We don't know if they did it on purpose, but that's twin energy symbiosis if we've ever seen one.

