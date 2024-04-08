"Nobody can break me" - Tye Ruotolo on cloud nine after successful world title defense vs Izaak Michell

Tye Ruotolo made a real statement with his performance at ONE Fight Night 21 this past week.

The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion was back in action on April 5 to defend his title for the very first time.

Tye has long been considered to be one of the best grapplers in the world today and with his win over Magomed Abdulkadirov last November, he proved it by securing the gold.

The newly crowned champion had called to face Izaak Michell in a title defense and he got his wish inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

His performance was a work of art that showed that the champ may only be getting better as time goes on.

His technique was flawless but what also can't be underestimated is the mindset that both he and his brother bring to the table.

Tye Ruotolo spoke about his unbreakable fortitude during his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson in the ring:

"The Aussie got plenty of vegemite, for sure, man! He's definitely strong! But yeah, man. I just stayed strong. Nobody can break me in the world. I truly believe that, no matter what, anybody on this planet."

ONE Fight Night 21 was a great night to be Kade or Tye Ruotolo

April 5 wasn't just a night to remember for Tye Ruotolo, it was a great occasion for both him and his brother Kade.

Sharing the card together is one thing, but both brothers pulled off some highly impressive wins and in-stereo submission wins.

As Tye defended his title, lightweight champion Kade took a break in order to face Francisco Lo at a catchweight.

His display was equally impressive and when both brothers look back at their careers, the night they both put on a show for the fans inside the Lumpinee Stadium is sure to be a stand-out moment.

Both Ruotolo brothers reign supreme and the undefeated win streak is still intact for both men.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 21 via the free event replay on demand.

Poll : Was ONE Fight Night 21 Tye Ruotolo's best performance in ONE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion