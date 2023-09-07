"This fight camp was insane" - Sean O'Malley surprised to discover the one aspect of fight week he shares with Israel Adesanya

Recently, the reigning bantamweight champion, Sean O'Malley, revealed a surprising commonality with the middleweight kingpin, Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title against Sean Strickland in the main event this weekend. In the midst of his preparations, the 'Stylebender' shared a tweet about his downtime, saying:

"Now back in my quarters watching #killtony, life is grand. 🥰"

It appears that the 'Stylebender' found solace in a comedy podcast amidst the intensity of fight camp.

In an unexpected twist, Sean O'Malley chimed in, expressing his own appreciation for the same podcast. O'Malley, fresh off his spectacular victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292, shared:

"Lmao the amount of hours I watched Killtony this fight camp was insane."

Check out the tweet below:

O'Malley's journey to glory in Boston, Massachusetts, was nothing short of spectacular. The 28-year-old fighter unleashed a masterful counter-right hand that sent Aljamain Sterling tumbling to the canvas, ultimately sealing the fight in the second round after following up the knockdown with relentless ground strikes.

Israel Adesanya addresses Sean Strickland's trash talk

As the highly anticipated showdown between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland at UFC 293 draws near, the verbal jabs and lack of respect from Strickland have not gone unnoticed. Adesanya, often referred to as 'The Last Stylebender,' shed some light on Strickland's antics during an interview with Niko Pajarillo.

Adesanya was asked to comment on the stark lack of respect displayed by his upcoming opponent. In his characteristic composed manner, he responded:

"On camera he's not, but behind the scenes he is. I mean, I put the receipts up, didn't I? When I smacked him on the ass, and also the other ones as well that aren't on camera. And he is respectful because he knows what I can do to him. But in front of the camera, when there's security around and the fans, he likes to act a fool because he's insecure in his own head."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

With both fighters set to collide for the middleweight title, the tension and mind games leading up to the bout have intensified. Fans can expect an electrifying showdown when Adesanya and Strickland finally step into the Octagon this weekend.