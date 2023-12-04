“This fight is going to end by knockout” – Chatri Sityodtong doesn’t expect Rodtang-Takeru superfight to go the distance

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong expects a spectacular finish when Rodtang Jitmuangnon welcomes Takeru Segawa to the ONE Circle in 2024.

After months of speculation, the lifelong martial artist made the blockbuster announcement during a press event in Tokyo, Japan, confirming that Takeru would make his long-awaited ONE debut on January 28 in the Japanese capital against reigning flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The bout will be a first-ever meeting between the two striking superstars, and Sityodtong fully expects the fireworks to fly when they headline ONE Championship’s return to The Land of the Rising Sun.

“Between these two fighters, their style is so exciting, I think this fight is going to end by knockout,” Sityodtong said at the press conference. “Either Takeru wins by knockout or Rodtang wins by knockout.”

The high-profile pair will headline ONE 165 in a five-round flyweight kickboxing superfight that is sure to feature a can’t-miss undercard.

Rodtang vs. Takeru will be joined by a showdown between Sage Northcutt and Shinya Aoki

In addition to the highly anticipated main event between Rodtang and Takeru, fight fans will also be treated to a matchup years in the making.

Fan favorite ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt will look to score his second-straight win when he steps inside the Circle against Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki.

The pair were originally scheduled to meet at ONE on TNT IV in 2021, but a particularly bad bout of COVID pushed Northcutt’s return to the Circle back. ‘Super’ made his comeback at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May, scoring a 39-second submission against former Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

On January 28, Northcutt will look to add another big win to his resume when he meets the former ONE lightweight world champion.

You can catch ONE 165 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App on January 28.