“This fight will be entertaining” – Lito Adiwang hunting for a ‘highlight-reel finish’ in return fight vs. Adrian Mattheis

Filipino strawweight MMA fighter Lito Adiwang is looking for an explosive finish when he returns to competition this week.

‘Thunder Kid’ will battle Adrian Mattheis of Indonesia at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. It will be his first fight since being sidelined by a knee injury in March last year.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, the 30-year-old Lito Adiwang shared that he is expecting an entertaining match against ‘Papua Badboy’ and is going to look for a highlight-reel finish.

He said:

“So I can visualize that this will be an explosive and exciting fight, we’re really going to trade strikes, and we’ll see who’s the better striker and complete fighter between us. Another thing I want to happen is to get a good KO, a highlight-reel KO, or a good submission against him. We all know that he’s someone who will go forward and is really aggressive, so the excitement that he and I will bring, I can promise that this fight will be entertaining.”

Check out the interview below:

While he is coming off an injury, Lito Adiwang assured that he is already fully recovered and is now ready and able to resume his ONE Championship campaign.

For the fight on deck, he trained at HIIT Studio in Bali after deciding to leave Team Lakay earlier this year.

Out to give Lito Adiwang a rude welcome back party is Adrian Mattheis, who is angling to make it back-to-back victories, in follow up to his 57-second technical knockout victory over Zelang Zhaxi of China back in February.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.