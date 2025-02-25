"This is fire" - Fans abuzz as the legendary Jose Aldo has fight booked for UFC 315

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement of featherweight great Jose Aldo's return to the octagon. Aldo, who is widely regarded as the greatest featherweight champion of all time, is coming off a controversial split decision loss to Mario Bautista in his last fight at UFC 307.

Journalist Benoit Beaudoin recently reported that Aldo will face Canada's Aieman Zahabi at the UFC 315 pay-per-view event on May 10. @mma_orbit shared the news on X.

Fans expressed their opinions in the comments section about the matchup. While some were thrilled to see Aldo return to the octagon, others criticized the UFC's matchmaking process for pitting Aldo against relatively unknown fighters instead of veterans with a similar status in the sport.

One fan commented:

"Ooooh sh** this is fire."

Another wrote:

"The King of RIO!"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Jose Aldo fight announcement.

Aldo holds the record for the most consecutive title defenses in UFC featherweight history (seven), as well as for the most title fight victories (eight) in the division. He dominated the featherweight division in both the WEC and UFC at the peak of his career.

Later on, the Brazilian also competed for the bantamweight title. However, he was unable to secure the second title, losing to Petr Yan in the vacant bantamweight title fight at UFC 251 in July 2020.

Jose Aldo and Aieman Zahabi's recent career trajectories

After losing to Petr Yan at UFC 251, Jose Aldo made another run for the bantamweight title, achieving three straight victories against Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Rob Font. However, he retired from professional MMA following a unanimous decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 in August 2022.

Aldo made his comeback with a convincing decision win over Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301 in May 2024. Unfortunately, a controversial split decision loss to Mario Bautista derailed his momentum in his next fight. The veteran fighter now aims to get back in the win column as he faces Aieman Zahabi next.

Zahabi is currently riding a five-fight win streak and stands as the No. 13-ranked bantamweight contender. His most recent victory came against Pedro Munhoz in November 2024. The Canadian fighter has not experienced a defeat since May 2019, with two of his last five wins coming by first-round knockout.

Zahabi will have a home-field advantage at UFC 315, as the event is scheduled to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on May 10.

The event will be headlined by a welterweight title fight between champion Belal Muhammad and No. 4-ranked Jack Della Maddalena.

