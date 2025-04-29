"This game is brutal" - Fans feel the sheer power Stamp, Superbon, and the rest of ONE's Thai superstars unleashed in KO reel

Thai fighters are highly regarded by fans for their perfect blend of power and technique, which is why they are among the biggest stars to have graced ONE Championship's MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing ranks. Unsurprisingly, the Thais own some of the most memorable knockouts in the promotion's history.
Aiming to give new fans a glimpse into what makes Thai athletes so exciting inside the circle, the world's largest martial arts promotion posted a highlight reel on YouTube featuring ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.
Check out the entire video below:
Fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the action-packed compilation, writing:
"This game is brutal."
"That uppercut Nong-O landed on Lobo was so dayum sweet!"
"Superbon has the best knockouts 😎🔥"
"Haggerty and Carrillo's faces are the ones that hurt the most."
"Slenderman got dat REACH."
"It was an amazing combination of knockouts."
When sorted by nationality, Thailand holds the promotional record for the most number of athletes to have won ONE world championships in Muay Thai and kickboxing, with eight each. The only country to have more than one in either sport is England, with two in Muay Thai.
Jonathan Haggerty applauds ONE Championship for giving Thai fighters an opportunity to shine
ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty spoke about the promotion's efforts in giving Thai fighters a chance to shine in a recent appearance on the Winners Talking Podcast.
'The General' stated:
"They're bringing out some of the older fighters too, who had to retire 'cause they weren't earning any money. So, that's got to work. Now, they're all coming back out of retirement, fighting in ONE Championship."
Watch the entire interview below: