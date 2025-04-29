"This game is brutal" - Fans feel the sheer power Stamp, Superbon, and the rest of ONE's Thai superstars unleashed in KO reel

Thai fighters are highly regarded by fans for their perfect blend of power and technique, which is why they are among the biggest stars to have graced ONE Championship's MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing ranks. Unsurprisingly, the Thais own some of the most memorable knockouts in the promotion's history.

Ad

Aiming to give new fans a glimpse into what makes Thai athletes so exciting inside the circle, the world's largest martial arts promotion posted a highlight reel on YouTube featuring ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Check out the entire video below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the action-packed compilation, writing:

"This game is brutal."

"That uppercut Nong-O landed on Lobo was so dayum sweet!"

"Superbon has the best knockouts 😎🔥"

"Haggerty and Carrillo's faces are the ones that hurt the most."

"Slenderman got dat REACH."

"It was an amazing combination of knockouts."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

When sorted by nationality, Thailand holds the promotional record for the most number of athletes to have won ONE world championships in Muay Thai and kickboxing, with eight each. The only country to have more than one in either sport is England, with two in Muay Thai.

Ad

Jonathan Haggerty applauds ONE Championship for giving Thai fighters an opportunity to shine

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty spoke about the promotion's efforts in giving Thai fighters a chance to shine in a recent appearance on the Winners Talking Podcast.

'The General' stated:

"They're bringing out some of the older fighters too, who had to retire 'cause they weren't earning any money. So, that's got to work. Now, they're all coming back out of retirement, fighting in ONE Championship."

Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.